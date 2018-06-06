Kenya: City School Suspends Girls for Using Traditional Skincare Product

When a Form Three student at Buru Buru Girls' High School, took a traditional skincare medication with her to school, no one took much notice.

Then, on May 21, the ash-like substance caught the eye of an informant, and ever since, the 17-year-old and her friend have been fighting to prove that they are not drug addicts, and that the substance was not bhang, as the school claims.

The situation got so bad that the girls were suspended indefinitely and a series of tests and counselling sessions recommended if they are ever to be readmitted, a mother to one of the girls says.

The girls claim they been subjected to emotional intimidation and coerced by the school administration to admit that they are drug addicts, when in fact, they are not.

EMOTIONAL LETTER

In an emotional letter to her mother, the student says she is not a substance addict and doesn't understand why the school has accused her falsely, causing her mental torture.

She further revealed that they were accused of mixing the substance with their food. It is after they capitulated, a week later, that they were suspended, with instructions to seek intensive counselling.

Strict disciplinary action was also taken against them.

The suspension letter required her mother to show why the school should allow her daughter to continue studying there.

"It has been an agonising time for us since, even after the results from the recommended psychiatrists and urine drug screen toxicology tests conducted on the two came back negative, the school isn't eager to accept them back," says the mother.

DRUG USE

A letter from a Dr Pius Kigamwa of Oasis Health Speciality Hospital, where the student went for counselling, also said she showed no psychopathological tendencies associated with drug use.

But her mother's worry is that it might take way too long for the board to sit and deliberate on what to do about her daughter, whom she feels has been unfairly treated.

She added that her daughter is missing classes since the school insists that the board must first meet and evaluate the cases and then recommend whether to accept the girls back, or expel them.

However, in a rejoinder, the school said that due procedure, which includes the board meeting, has to be followed before the two are allowed back.