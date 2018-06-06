The blacklisting of Namibia as a non-compliant tax jurisdiction by the European Union has resulted in the freezing of Meatco accounts in the United Kingdom, Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani has revealed.

Venaani made the remarks in the National Assembly yesterday when he asked finance minister Calle Schlettwein on the progress made by the government to get the country delisted by the EU.

Meatco spokesperson Rosa Tobias could not confirm this yesterday, saying she would seek answers from the company's management, while the Delegation of the EU in Namibia press officer, Susan Lewis, could not be reached for comment.

Venaani, however, said he was "reliably informed" that Meatco accounts in the United Kingdom had been frozen because Namibia was blacklisted as a tax haven by the EU.

Venaani added that he was hesitant to accept the government's approach that the blacklisting issue would have been resolved by 2019.

"If Meatco's accounts are already frozen, it gives a liquidity problem, and I don't think it is the right approach if we are going to wait for the next six months to resolve this problem," he stated.

Meatco exported a combined 9 500 tonnes of beef to the EU, the United Kingdom and Norway.

The company's performance outlook presented to the agriculture ministry shows that the company made about N$2 billion from exports.

Namibia was blacklisted by the EU last year as a tax haven, together with other countries who were allegedly failing to deal with illicit financial flows such as Panama, South Korea, Macau, Barbados, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this year, The Namibian reported that the country was told to ratify the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) convention, abolish harmful preferential tax regimes as well as implement the basic tax erosion and profit shifting (Beps) minimum standards.

The OECD is an inter-governmental economic organisation with 35 member countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.

Schlettwein yesterday reiterated that Namibia was not a tax haven, and that he would investigate Venaani's claims that Meatco's accounts had been frozen in the United Kingdom.

He said the country was given assurances that "there would be no sanctions against listed countries while they engage".

"We don't fall under the tax haven definition, which suggests that a tax jurisdiction receives money from abroad with the purpose of giving tax holidays and not for investment or whatsoever. Namibia does not do that," the minister stressed.

According to Schlettwein, Namibia was also in the process of ratifying and finally complying with the protocols set by the EU, "but we cannot just unconditionally say that we will comply".

"We told the EU that we must go through a process where we evaluate and scrutinise these protocols, and take them to parliament for ratification.

"We are not in disagreement with the principles of the protocols, but we are saying that as a sovereign state, we must be allowed time to evaluate, to follow due process to accede to these protocols," he noted.

Schlettwein added that Namibia's representatives at the EU had been hard at work negotiating with the organisation to explain the country's position, and to get "Namibia delisted as quickly as possible."

"We have now also approached the OECD to assist us in evaluating these protocols that they want us to accede to. I believe that if the issue is handled properly, we will manage to get Namibia delisted before the end of the year," he noted.