Kenya: Jacque Maribe Mocked After Missing Out On Top State House Job

Citizen TV's Jacque Maribe was on the receiving end on Tuesday after missing out on a top State House job to her colleague Kanze Dena.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ms Dena as State House deputy spokesperson and deputy head of the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU).

Maribe is thought to have enjoyed better relations in State House that saw her being awarded a Head of State Commendation in 2017's Jamhuri Day.

Social media users flocked Dennis Itumbi's pages where he had congratulated Kanze for joining PSCU and poured vitriol on his close friend Maribe.

Jacque Maribe was flying all over the country with Jubilee folks during the campaigns. Why did Uhuru bypass her? She has known that she doesn't know #KanzeDena pic.twitter.com/l0QGF6G9RE

- Mukami (@Mukami_Mungai) June 5, 2018

Kihara Joseph commented; "Si ungeconnect Jackie maribe na wewe Denno hiyo post."

Mark Ombima Olome questioned; "Itumbi, na Jacky Maribe alipewa nini?"

Itumbi quickly shared news that that Maribe will now be the news anchor in Friday's prime time bulletin at Citizen TV .

He went on to congratulate her for the growth in her journalism career. It however did little to convince his followers who continued with the mocking.

Congratulations - Jacqueline Maribe - Great growth. pic.twitter.com/7BltUfh7OV

- Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) June 5, 2018

Why specifically her and not the others; lakini lazima mtu a-congratulate bibi 😂

-- SC Orengo Jnr (@limousine09) June 5, 2018

You meant Congratulations BAE... when will you ever be romantic chief... .😅

-- Eric Onchonga (@eric_onchonga) June 5, 2018

Of all the RMS journalists, you've only singled out Jacqueline(Jacky) Maribe!!

-- Nikolas Wuokorayo (@NWuokorayo) June 5, 2018