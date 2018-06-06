6 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Maria and Consolata Burial Today

By The Citizen Reporter

Iringa — The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson, political and religious leaders are expected to lead mourners in the burial of famed conjoined twins, Maria and Consolata, today.

The two, who died on Saturday night aged 21, will be laid to rest at Tosamaganga cemetery today. The deceased family as well as government officials, were locked in a meeting yesterday evening to make final arrangements for the deceased's last journey.

By the time we went to Press no information had emerged from the meeting. However, some unconfirmed reports indicate that two former presidents will attend the ceremony.

"Their funeral procession will start early tomorrow (today) and will be led by the police," said Iringa district commissioner Richard Kasesela.

Maria and Consolata were born in Makete District, Njombe Region, in 1996. They went to Ikonda Primary School for their early education. They then attended Maria Consolata Secondary School and Udzungwa Secondary School. Thereafter, they were enrolled at Rucu for a bachelor's degree in arts with education.

The conjoined twins, who were cared for by the Roman Catholic Congregation known as Maria Consolata Sisters from when they were born until when they completed Form Six, died of respiratory complications.

They were first admitted to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute before succumbing to death last Saturday at Iringa Regional Hospital.

