Kenya: Shots As Sonko Flattens Kiosks Near Moi Girls' School in Kibra

Makina area in Kibra Constituency was a no-go zone on Tuesday morning as the Nairobi City County government demolished stalls and other structures neighbouring Moi Girl's School.

The flattening of the structures by a county bulldozer started near the school and extended to cover a road reserve stretching to Makina area.

More 100 armed officers in combat gear kept guard, with some shooting in the air and throwing tear gas at irate youths.

The officers said structures, some erected on the walls of the school that is on the spot over rape of a student, were sitting on the road reserve.

However, sources told the Nation that the government suspects the structures act as hiding places for criminals following sexual assault of the student.

It was drama galore as incensed residents engaged the police in running battles and fought them with rocks.

The residents, most of them traders affected by the demolitions, claimed the demolition was in bad faith and a knee jerk response to the rape.

"We did not rape any girl at Moi Girls School and this action is only going to bring back insecurity in this area which has been peaceful," said one irate man only identified as Omosh.

Some of the youths in the clash accused the government of destroying their livelihoods.

"Does the government want us to go back to crime since now they are destroying our businesses?" posed Amir Ramadhan.

The demolitions saw hundreds of structures flattened, with traders claiming they lost property worth millions of shillings.

