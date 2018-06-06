Kenya: Judge Disqualifies Himself From Embu Governor's Petition

A Court of Appeal judge hearing the Embu governorship election petition has disqualified himself from the case.

Justice Sankale ole Kantai says one of the parties tried to compromise him.

The hearing has now be been adjourned for the second time and the case will return to court on July 3, 2018 after the President of the Appellate Court constitutes a new bench.

On March 20, 2018, Martin Wambora filed an appeal against High Court judgement that nullified his victory.

UNHOLY APPROACHES

Through lawyer Kithinji Marete, the governor asked the appeals court to set aside the judgment and also dismiss the petition that was filed by former Senator Lenny Kivuti, who vied against him on a Maendeleo Chap Chap party ticket.

But on May 21, 2018, the Court of Appeal in Nyeri adjourned the hearing of Mr Wambora's case after one of the leading counsels failed to make it to court.

The court was told that lawyer Wairimu Rugaita, representing Deputy Governor David Kariuki in the case, broke her leg early and was scheduled to undergo a medical surgery that day.

Parties have been warned against making unholy approaches to judges.