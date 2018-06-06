5 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Convenience Store Chain Releases Own Cold-Brewed Coffee

By Susan Wong

Cold-brewed coffee is a hot commodity among millennial and Gen Z coffee-drinkers, and 7-Eleven® is introducing its own version of the popular chilled drink.

Cold brew is the process of brewing a beverage using room temperature or cold water. The process takes anywhere from 12-24 hours to reach the optimal brew strength. Since it is made without heat, cold brew creates a lower acidity level in the beverage for a smoother, naturally sweet taste.

Long steeping processes and different grind size of the coffee beans is credited for cold brew's almost has a craft appeal with a smoother and richer flavor.

A 2017 study showed that cold-brew coffee is one of the fastest-growing beverage categories in food service. In 2017, sales of cold brew coffee were up 80 percent over the previous year. The new brew is especially popular with younger coffee-drinkers. Over 50 percent of millennials today say they like or love the cold brew iced coffee.

