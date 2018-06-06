Liberia: Two Youths Leave for F4f Tourney in Moscow

Liberia's two representative, Sao Jackson (L) who will participate as a footballer and Zeta Kromah (R) who will participate as a journalist at the Friendship for Football (F4F) program in Moscow, Russia.

Two young Liberians Sao Jackson and Zeta Kromah will depart the country tomorrow to participate in the 2018 Friendship for Football Program (June 8-15) in Moscow, Russia as Liberia's representatives.

Sao Jackson and Zeta Kromah are student-athletes from the Monrovia Football Academy (MFA).

The two student-athletes are will be accompanied by the head of the delegation, Prince Scott, along with MFA's Head of Football coach Sekou Manubah, MFA Co-Founder Will Smith and sports journalist Anthony Kokoi.

Student-athlete Jackson will play as a defender on the Galapagos Sea Lions team, an international mixed football team, and student-athlete Kromah will work as a journalist and report on activities of the F4F program as part of the International Children's Press Center.

Both Jackson and Kromah will also participate in the Football for Friendship International Children's Forum, where the youngsters will get a chance to meet their peers from other countries, share their experiences, and discuss with famous footballers and journalists on how to promote key values of the F4F program.

Student-athlete Kromah has meanwhile expressed her delight for the opportunity to travel to Moscow for the program and has also expressed commendation to the Monrovia Football Academy (MFA) and Gazprom for the opportunity to participate in the international program. Teammate Jackson who will play as a defender on the international mixed football team that will be made up of six players from six countries, said: "I am very happy because this is a great opportunity for me and I am going to do my best on the team."

The delegation will watch the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and is expected to be back home on 16th June.

