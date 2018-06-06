Ethiopia: Federalism - the Best Option for Ethiopia

Ethiopia has experienced different systems of government in its long history. Almost all the previous regimes that ruled the country did not have the will to decentralize and devolve power. As a result, the home of more than 80 nations, nationalities and peoples was mismanaged by feudalism and military dictatorship. The diverse ethnic groups had not been treated equally for several centuries.

More than any other time, the nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia faced the toughest oppression during the seventeen years of military dictatorship under the 'Dergue'. However, after the overthrow of the regime in 1991 by the Ethiopian People Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), a federal system of administration was established in the country. As a result, Ethiopia's nation, nationality and people started to get equal opportun ities in all streams.

Even though the Federal Democratic system that is setup in Ethiopia has been showing an amazing progress in all aspects, there are still home works to be carried out in order to bypass the challenges, and keep the momentum of this fruitful development.

Senior federalism experts advise Ethiopia to give utmost priority to strengthening national unity in order to fully unleash the positive outcomes of the federal system.

According to them, Federalism has facilitated development and fostered democracy in the country by giving full recognition to self-administration. Gedion Mezmur Lecturer at the Ethiopian Civil Service University said that federalism is the best option for Ethiopia as it bestows self-administration for all nations, nationalities and peoples of the country.

He noted that the wide varieties of demands of citizens were delivered upon within a short span of time since federal system reduces bureaucracy compared to centrist system. "This system affords citizens proximity to the administration." In addition, it strengthens political participation of citizens in public affairs at all three levels of the government through their representatives.

Gedion pointed out that since Ethiopia is home to multiple nations and nationalities; such administrative system allows them to develop their culture by means of constitutionally guaranteed rights. "They can develop their language and culture without any restriction", he opined.

He further explained that even though the current Ethiopian federal system has been showing an amazing progress in all aspects, there are some works to be done in order to further exploit the benefits. The system faces challenges resulting from lack of awareness and experience, low level of understanding on the fundamental principles of federalism both at federal and local level, and inability to implement government policy.

Similarly, stemming from unfamiliarity to the working of unity in diversity, the national consensus of the country was undermined. Concerning the culture of co-existence, he stressed that Ethiopian nation, nationalities and peoples have no problem to live together. But, activities that can further strengthen national unity need additional impetus. As to him, the cause of the challenges to the system stem from the fact that the efforts done by the government and different social institutions to ensure unity in diversity throughout the country are not enough.

According to him, the regional autonomy subsection bestows unrestricted rights to all ethnic groups: every nation, nationality and people shall have the unrestricted right to self- determination up to secession. "This denotes a great freedom, and also provides best opportunity for Ethiopian citizens."

Tariku Tadesse, a Federalism Expert and Chief of Women's and Children Affairs Department in Gullale Sub-city Administration Office, said that there was a partial self-administrating system based on geographical location that was in use during the reign of Emperor Haile Selassie, even though there was no formal federal constitution backing it up.

"We can say that the imperial system laid the foundation for the current system of government. Because, at that time there was a power distribution between local nobilities and central government, although, there was no formal and legal division of powers among different structures of government.

Tariku argued that federal system is the best option for multinational countries like Ethiopia, as it allows self-rule and the right to self-determination. He mentioned that the current federal system of the country faces challenges that come from unintentional consequences. By its nature, he said, federalism does not cause ethnic conflict, but if it is not handled well, it can cause disintegration and lead to ethnic political conflict.