Ethiopia: Recruiting Talents in Festivity

Shimels Alemu, 23, is an enthusiastic amateur artist from Nekemt. He has been working as Choreographer and Dancer for Nekemt City Cultural Musical Group. Striving to participate and win the Six Artistic Works Commemoration Festivity cultural musical groups competition, his group has been getting ready for the past two months. However, days before the competition, Shimels got an injury in his leg but he used to perform on the stage struggling with the pain.

He appeared on the stage performing musical theater three times by dancing traditional and modern music. But, his relentless efforts paid him off last Sunday when the festivity was concluded ._ Together with his group mates, Shimels won the gold cup and 20,000 Birr that was awarded by the National Cultural Center in collaboration with Oromia State Culture and Tourism Bureau to the winners.

Participating in such festivity would help to evaluate the performance of each group and to promote typical ritual performance, he said.

The festivity was intended to participate various cultural musical groups via performing specific artistic work said Dr. Elfinesh Haile Director General of the National Cultural Center.

It is also significant to the development of art through recruiting talented artists to get support for their effort to become notable art men. The center would organize extra programs to realize the sphere development and utilize it for national growth, she stated.

Art has a key value to promote culture, peace and unity, believed Admasu Wakgari, the Head of Oromia State Culture and Tourism Bureau. He noted that his bureau would exert extra efforts through organizing various competitions and , commemoration programs as well as recognizing role players in realizing the sector growth.

Today Shimels witnessed how someone possibly can bear the fruit of success that would come after a strong training and faith. He also planned to be the member of great musical band and foresees the future of his musical group within the same eye.

At the end of the week-long festivity, cultural groups from Bishoftu and Guji respectively ranked second and third and_ took 15,000 and 10,000 Birr and medals out of the 14 cultural musical groups. The festivity also witnessed the recognition certificate and 50, 000 Birr prize of the famous Oromifa singer Tsegaye Dendena.