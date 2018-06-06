Ethiopia: Nurturing Phenomenal Women in Ethiopia's Media

Many audiences admire her eloquence when hearing her voice in radio, and she has sizable readers to the pieces she has written in various magazines and newspapers. Even though she is a veteran journalist, Kidist Kefleyohannes has also a significant involvement in different artistic and advertisement programs.

Kidist began her carrier as radio journalist and was among the forerunner professionals in the establishment of Radio Fana, one of the leading broadcasters in the country. Furthermore, she was employed in the formerly popular 'Efoyeta' magazine, and was the first female editor of the sport column.

Crediting for introducing female footballers and the female football team, Kidist stated that she has never associated challenges she has encountered in workplaces with being a woman.

Kidist told the 'Addis Zemen' Daily News Paper that she has witnessed the wider prevalence of the stereotypical attitude towards the role and behavior of women in newsrooms, which for her largely affects the day to day activities of female journalists, and harms their moral.

She recalled: "It was back when I was working in one of the Media house; a foreign firm offered a free scholarship opportunity for the female professionals working in the Media organization, and we thought one of the females with much experience in hosting women programs will get the chance. Contrary to our expectation, the chance was given to a male individual who doesn't have any relations with the profession, and there was no one that opposed the decision."

According to her, female journalists' reluctancy and unwillingness to express their views on issues that affect their day-to-day activities and job seriously hampers their carrier, and contribute to their low presence in media leadership. She called on fellow sisters to build their confidence, and their ability to convince others rather than to remain passive and docile figures, who accept wrong instructions without questions and objections.

A Communication and Media professional by trade, Bethlehem Negash has a Master of Arts Degree in Politics and Mass Media from University of Liverpool. She stayed in Amhara Mass Media Agency for seven years as news coordinator and radio news editor before leaving for the privately-owned newspaper 'Reporter', where she reached the position of news editor. Obtaining a scholarship from Zambian government, she had the opportunity to work for the country's two renowned newspapers.

Sharing Kidists' view when it comes to encountering challenges in newsrooms, Bethlehem said that women's lack of confidence is the major factor for the repetition of these occurrences.

According to her, most media tend to shun giving opportunity to female journalists to cover stories that are believed to have strong issue. "Since the issues are considered time taking and need research, the officials opt to give the assignment for male professionals, and the females themselves tend to choose to take assignments they think they can get done without much hassle," she added.

Furthermore, Bethlehem stated that most female journalists opt to cover issues related with arts, entertainment, social, women and health rather than that of politics, economy and current affairs. According to her, this trend seriously hampers female journalists' experience and exposure to the aforementioned topics.

She pointed out that the challenges female journalists have been encountering are not limited in the newsrooms, as they are exposed to various physical and sexual abuses.

Genet Gebere, works in Capacity Building Department of the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority. Recently she conducted a postgraduate research paper concerning the gender gap witnessed in Ethiopia media outlets, and examined the practices of Ethiopian Press Agency and Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority in the basis of international principles.

She has executed study on whether these institutions are aware of the principles and difference witnessed in male and female professionals. According to her findings, both institutions have shortcomings in mainstreaming gender issues.

She said "Considering the case of Addis Zemen newspaper, women do not have a fully-fledged column and their issues share societal affairs with the column only getting published once a week.

Stressing the need of not leaving the issue of gender mainstreaming to a particular government entity alone, Genet called on other partners to effectively implement the international pro-women conventions the country has ratified at various times.

The stakeholders highlight that ensuring women's active participation in the media needs to be the government's priority while multiple efforts is needed to enhance women's participation in media decision making positions.

Above all, media institutions and journalists should refrain from stereotypical attitudes, and should walk in the path that would enable the country to get competent female journalist that takes the profession one step ahead, they comment.