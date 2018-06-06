Ethiopia: House Lifts State of Emergency

ADDIS ABABA- The House of Peoples' Representatives yesterday voted to lift the State of Emergency (SoE), two months earlier than planned, with overwhelming majority vote.

On the occasion, Defense Minister Motuma Makasa said that the current SoE was declared to defend the Constitution, constitutional order, to restore peace and protect the security and movement of citizens. Given that currently, there is a great improvement and calm, and the situation is now at a level where peace and stability can be ensured by the regular existing laws and government structures, lifting the State of Emergency was deemed necessary, he added.

Meanwhile, Motuma noted that the SoE relatively affected the economy of the country in several ways.

Before the initiative to lift the SoE, several discussions have taken place with different state administrations and security forces. "As a result, we recognized the improvements that have been made so far and the country can continue securing peace and safety of its citizens through its formal laws."

Almost all members of the parliaments mentioned that the SoE is needless for the current situation the country is at, as there is a relative peace, security and calm throughout the country.

Finally, he called up on the public to continue with its contribution towards the efforts of maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Some members of the parliament also stressed that border conflict and displacement in Guji Zone of Oromia State needs political intervention and suggested that the problem to be addressed within a short period of time.

The rule was imposed last February.