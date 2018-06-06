Ethiopia: Ethio-Swedish Ties Getting Transformed to Economic Partnership

Addis Ababa-_The Ethio-Swedish longstanding diplomatic and political relations have become increasingly commercial and the potential for increased trade and investment is enormous, the country's Ambassador to Ethiopia said. __

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ambassador Torbjörn Pettersson said that big Swedish brands like H&M, Ericsson, ABB, Volvo, Scania and others have shown growing presence in Ethiopia's market and many more are in the pipeline.

He added that Ethiopia's rapid economic growth and the massive changes witnessed in infrastructure are the major factors that encourage Swedish companies to eye the country's market. According to Pettersson, his government admires Ethiopia's environmental- friendly double-digit economic growth, and the Embassy is playing a role in enhancing the involvement of Swedish investors in priority sectors.

Commending Ethiopia's role in creating strong economic cooperation among East African countries, the Ambassador stated that his country wants to extend its support for the success of the projects.

He said: "Ethiopia's efforts being exerted in enhancing economic integration through the construction of infrastructures, such as roads, railways and cross-border trade corridors, as well as power transmission lines in the region are exemplary."

Stating the importance of increased regional integration in Africa to silence the guns and reduce poverty, the Ambassador noted that Ethiopia's commendable engagement is pivotal in ensuring peace and stability in the East African region.

_"Ethiopia has not only waged war on poverty and improving the living standard of its citizens but also working to create effective trading system and enhancing economic integration with neighboring countries," Pettersson added.

The Ambassador also appreciated the role Ethiopia has been playing to restore peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and fight terrorism in the region and beyond. _

_He pointed out that the restoration of peace and stability in Somalia and efforts to bring peace to South Sudan manifests the efforts of Ethiopia and Sweden in regional stability._

_According to the Ambassador, the two countries have strong cooperation in global issues, including climate change; and close partnership in the UNSC is an example of joint efforts to promote multilateralism and address universal challenges.

Pettersson stated that his country has welcomed Ethiopia's political reform and strongly believes that the reforms announced by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed are necessary for Ethiopia to strengthen social cohesion, build real stability and the democratic development longed for by the Ethiopian people. _

_He said: "Sweden stays ready to support efforts to widen political space, reinforce the role of women in all parts of the society, increase media freedom and brace the rule of law. We welcome the steps taken in this direction and see a new beginning in our bilateral partnership."

_The Swedish government will continue developing its relations with Ethiopia in areas such as education and research, aviation, telecom munication, healthcare, private sector development, among others, the Ambassador stated.

The historical ties between Ethiopia and Sweden date back to the regime of Emperor Haile Selassie.