Ethiopia: What the Government of Ethiopia Should Do to Have Democratic and United Ethiopia?

First and for most I am writing this open letter to congratulate Dr. Abyi Ahmed, the Chairman of EPRDF and Prime Minister of Ethiopia for your promising efforts you have done so far to strengthen EPRDF and the State so that Ethiopia can be led by democratic principles. Hence, I would like to contribute my personal suggestions on how to realize the fruits of the reforms identified recently following the party's deep renewal of the front.

I have precisely and clearly listed down the vital points I believe your government and party should take into accounts while making Ethiopia democratic and united strong state and EPRDF democratic and strongly responsible political Front as well.

Introduction

Historically and traditionally, Ethiopians give due attention whenever EPRDF seats for meeting expecting it would bring significant solutions for any political problems the country faces. This was not by coincidence but from the belief that the party had abilities to bring healing solutions in the last two decades. However, in the last 5 years people have tired and given up hope on the very party which was more trusted better. The reason why people gave up hope on the most trusted party was that EPRDF has been conducting meetings for no vain for the last 5 years. However in its 30 years existence EPRDF has made a meeting unmatched in history following its election of the young and bright chairman, Dr. Abyi Ahmed.

EPRDF has come up with concluding remarks confessing every crime it has committed. The confession indicated clearly that the front has restored its past culture and we sensed it is back to its original doings more or less._ It__ was able to change its chairman and some executive members who were responsible for any kind of failure it faced. To put it shortly, the failed strategic leadership is changed now by capable and legitimate one capable of healing the wounds of the people and restoring the hope of the frustrated young generation.

What makes the EPRDF meeting unique is that the very responsible leadership for the stated failure is avoided and replaced by more confident and capable leadership who won legitimacy by the public. This is, therefore, historically unmatched, profoundly and fundamentally transformational meeting. What is remaining is to be able to deliver most of the promised policies to maintain the public trust. _

We do expect highly the Chairman and its Party to implement the following reforms.

Accordingly, EPRDF is expected to implement directions of reforms to words to real revolutionary democracy, party discipline, democratic culture, picking able members, put the promotion of social fairness, justice and improvement of people's lives as the starting point and ultimate goal. It is also expected to further emancipate the mind of new generation, continue to release and develop the productive forces, release and strengthen vigor of the society, get rid of defects in the various systems and mechanisms, and strive to open up broader prospects for social democracy with Ethiopian characteristics. Equally, promoting more efficient, equal and sustainable economic development supported by innovation, deepening political system reforms that features the organic unity of upholding the leadership of the party, the people being the masters of the country and governing the country according to the rule of law are the other concerns that the party has to take serious moves. Likewise, it should build and develop people' democracy with wider_ more adequately institutionalized and sound participation in a systemic ways by adapting due standards and procedures.

_Stepping up efforts to form a scientific and effective social management systems so that our society is full of vigor but also harmonious and orderly through providing fair income distribution system, promoting common prosperity, access to basic public services supported by innovations. EPRDF should deepen the reform of party building system by centering on enhancing the parts capacity to govern in a scientific and democratic ways and in accordance with the rule of law and party procedures.

We should restore and maintain the party advanced nature of purity, public legitimacy, thus providing strong political support for implementing reforms and opening up revolutionary democratic modernization. The success of the reforms and opening up will provide us with profoundly rich experiences for realizing the reform comprehensively. Let us be realistic and pragmatic, base ourselves on reality in everything we do, summarize successful experiences, learn useful experiences from other international and local parties and boldly promote innovations both in theory and practice. Let us put people first, respect the peoples central position in the country, give full reign to their creativity, promote well rounded development of the person.

Improve scientific decisions making at all level consensus from all sides and reform joint force for reform in social, political, media, cultural, and education areas. Scientifically standardized and effective in operation are to be formed standardized and effective in operation are to be formed to ensure that party & government institutions in all areas become more nature and complete.

EPRDF should make overall development for comprehensively deepening reforms stressing that it is important to uphold and implement the basic economic and political systems, accelerate the transformation of government functions, deepen, speed up the improvement of a modern_ market system, work hard to create urban and rural development, strengthening mechanisms for conducting checks and oversight over the exercise of power, create innovation in the cultural sector, social undertakings, social governance, improve_ party and government leadership over the reform. Transform government function, deepen the reform of the administrative system, exercise government administration in an innovative way, increase public trust in the government and improve its competence and build a law based and service oriented government.

Make rural development agriculture and industry benefit each other so that the overwhelming majority of farmers can participate in the modernization process on an equal basis and share the fruits of their bitter-sweet-struggle. People should be in the center to oversee the exercise of power and that power is exercised in a transport manner._ Build systems that combat and prevent corruption, promote political integrity and see to it that officials are honest and capable, the government is clean, political integrity is upheld, Ethiopian unity is maintained, making sure that all fruits of development are shared by all people fairly and effectively.

Zeray Hailemariam