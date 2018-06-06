Ethiopia Maintains Its Open-Door Policy for Refugees

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia has maintained its an open-door policy for refugees that are flocking into its borders, and provides humanitarian access and protection to those seeking asylum on its territory.

Kisut Gebre-Egziabher, Assistant Information officer at UNHCR, said that Ethiopia has a long history of hosting refugees, dating back to the seventh century A.D, and currently the country hosts more than 900,000 refugees in line with its tradition of generous hospitality and international commitments.

The Information Officer told The Ethiopian Herald that a national Refugee Proclamation was enacted in 2004 based on the international and regional refugee conventions to which Ethiopia is a party, and it has enabled the country to provide refugee protection within the framework of these international and national refugee laws.

In the meantime, Kisut continues, as one of the 193 UN Member States that adopted the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, the country has pledged to undertake a number of policy measures to transform the lives of refugees. This includes the expansion of its 'Out of Camp' Policy; issuing work permits and other vital documents to refugees; and allowing them to engage in gainful employment, including in its industrial parks, he furthered.

As for Kisut, Ethiopia seeks to promote refugees' self-reliance through the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) and the Nine Significant Pledges it has made in September 2016. This improved and sustainable response combines wider support to host communities, and furthering peaceful coexistence and inclusion of refugees into national development plans through the pledges.

As its known, people are continuing to flock into Ethiopia and seek asylum; and the overall numbers has kept growing as a result despite the fluctuations in the rate of arrival.

For instance, Ethiopia hosted a total of 843,171 refugees at the end of April 2017 and that figure has grown to 915,073 in April 2018, representing an increase of almost 72,000 people, Kisut indicated.

On the other hand, a total of 24,775 newly arrived refuges were registered during the first quarter of 2018, against 49,231 who arrived during the same period in 2017.

"If you compare the two figures, you will see that the numbers that arrived during the first quarter of 2018 are significantly less. But it should be noted that Ethiopia continues to receive a significant number of refugees every month," he noted. He opined that the fluctuations have to do with how the conflict evolves, with high intensity of the conflict generating high number of refugees and vice versa.

According to him, most of the new arrivals that the Government of Ethiopia and UNHCR register every month originate from South Sudan. "South Sudanese refugees make up a little over 48% of the total refugees in Ethiopia. If we put the largest refugee groups in Ethiopia in descending order, it will be South Sudanese (440,147), Somalis (225,720), Eritreans (167,843) and Sudanese (43,630)," he said.

Conflict, general insecurity and persecution are known to be among the major reasons that drives refugees out of their countries, Kisut added.

With regards to the finance required to support such large size of refugees, the Officer mentioned the governments of the US, the Netherlands, the UK, Denmark, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and the Republic of Korea as some of the top donors to the Ethiopia refugee program thus far. However, Kisut asserted that the Ethiopian refugee program remains significantly underfunded despite the continuing support from these and other donors, with only 16% of its financial requirements met to date.