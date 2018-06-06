Ethiopia: EPRDF Decides to Implement Algiers Peace Agreement - Executive Committee Vows to Open-Up Major Public Enterprises

ADDIS ABABA-- Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) Executive Committee decided to fully implement the Algiers Peace Agreement in a bid to restore normalization with Eritrea.

The Committee also decided to initiate new wave of market reforms that includes selling minority shares of major public enterprises like the Ethiopian Airlines and Ethio-telecom to domesticand foreign investors.

In a regular meeting the Committee held yesterday, the ruling party stated that the war that broke out between the Ethiopia and Eritrea has left many dead, injured and displaced, while it disrupted the economic activity in the border areas. It has also created a huge economic, social and political chaos on the people of both nations for the past 20 years, the Committee stated.

The Ruling Party mentioned that past efforts to bring peace between the two countries have not been fruitful, and a situation of no peace, no war materialized between the two countries despite reaching agreement on the Algiers accord.

And to this end, continued the Communique the Committee sent to the Ethiopian Press Agency, a fresh and different approach needs to be taken to bring peace, as both governments cannot be outside the wish of their respective peoples.

Moreover, the Communique notes the importance of a healthy relation between Ethiopia and Eritrea have on the peace and stability of the region. "As we have not been able to do that, we have missed many opportunities that had huge implications for the two sisterly countries, and for the horn of Africa as a whole."

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee also examined that the rapid and sustainable economic growth the country registered over the past decade and plus years has triggered strong domestic and foreign investment, although some conditions needs due consideration. "These conditions include enhancing the export sector, and improving the product and productivity of the manufacturing industry while giving export goods due attention."

To keep the economic momentum going, and register better performance in the export sector, the Committee has put in place economic reforms and allowed domestic investors to secure shares in mega projects.

To materialize the quest of Ethiopians and foreigners with Ethiopian origin living abroad to involve in country's development and to enable foreign investors with the desired capital make a meaningful participation in the economy, the Committee has decided to transfer publicly-owned firms into private capitals.

In this regard, the Committee has decided to put public-owned railway, sugar, industrial parks, hotel and manufacturing institutions to private ownership fully or partially via share selling.

While the government retains the major share in the Ethio-telecom, Ethiopian Airlines, electric power generation facilities as well as Maritime and Logistics Enterprise, the remaining share will be transferred to foreign firms.

The Committee has also pass decision to implement these measures in a such a way that keeps the characteristics of a developmental government, and maintain Ethiopia's rapid economic growth.