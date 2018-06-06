Nigeria: Special Olympics Nigeria Set to Host 2018 National Games

Special Olympics Nigeria, an affiliate of Special Olympics International, has scheduled its 2018 National Games that coincides with the 50th anniversary of the global movement to kick off on Sunday 10th June at Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

At a press briefing in Lagos yesterday to announce programmes for the National Games, Chairman of Board Special Olympics Nigeria, Victor Osibodu, said that the

event which holds every four years as its tradition with the Olympic Games will have 240 athletes from 14 states in attendance.

Tagged "Create Inclusive Communities", it will give participants comprising of 240 athletes from 14 states of the federation a unique opportunity to be part of an inspiring yet impactful experience.

Athletes are expected to compete in six-Olympic-type sports featuring Badminton, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, and Athletics for a chance to represent Nigeria at the 2019 Special Olympics Games in Abu Dhabi.

According to the Chairman: "It was quite amazing for us at Special Olympics Nigeria because this year marks the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics as a global organisation since 1968. Our unified soccer team will represent Nigeria and Africa at a Unified Soccer Cup holding July 17th to 21st 2018 in Chicago, USA."

He also expressed his appreciation to the Lagos State Government, The Lagos State Sports Commission, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Vigeo Holdings, Max International, Print Studios, ExxonMobil, Channels Television, Nikky Taurus, Kings Breakfast, Sightique Ophthalmic Laboratory, and The Temple Management who are sponsors of this year's event for their continuous support.