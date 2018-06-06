Central African Republic: Dar Loses Peacekeeper in Central Africa, UN Condemns

THE UN Security Council has condemned in the strongest terms an attack by armed elements against a patrol unit of the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), which resulted in one Tanzanian peacekeeper killed and seven others injured.

The peacekeepers were attacked recently in the village of Dilapoko (Prefecture of Mambere- Kadei) in the west of the Central African Republic. In its statement availed to the media yesterday,

members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the dead peacekeeper and to those of the peacekeepers injured, as well as to Tanzania and to MINUSCA.

They wished the injured a speedy recoveryThey also strongly condemned all attacks, provocations and incitement to violence against MINUSCA by armed groups and other perpetrators.

The Security Council also reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law.

They called on the government of the Central African Republic to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice. They reiterated full support for MINUSCA and expressed their deep appreciation to MINUSCA's troopand police-contributing countries.

The Security Council reiterated its strong support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga and for MINUSCA to assist the Central African Republic authorities and the people of the Central African Republic in their efforts to bring lasting peace and stability,

as mandated by the Security Council in resolution 2387 (2017). At least 14 Tanzanian peacekeepers and five Congolese soldiers were killed and 44 others were wounded in December, last year,

on attack against a UN mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The UN Stabilisation Mission (MONUSCO) Company Operating Base at Semuliki in Beni territory, in DRC's restive North Kivu province, was attacked by