South Africa: Cobras Name Squad for 2018/19 Season

The Cape Cobras have named their squad for the upcoming 2018/19 season.

The leading run-scorer in last season's national Sunfoil Three-Day Cup series and CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge as well as eight players aged 25 or younger have been included.

22-year-old Janneman Malan , who struck 500 runs in the One-Day Challenge and 1046 runs in the Sunfoil Three-Day Cup for North West - the most nationally, for which he won the CSA Sunfoil Three-Day Cup Cricketer of the Year Award at the recent CSA Awards - will make the trek across the Liesbeek to be available for the Cobras.

The younger brother of Pieter Malan is not the only exciting acquisition for the Cape side.

David Bedingham (24) was the leading run-scorer for Boland in both the 50-over showpiece and the three-day semi-professional competition last season and is rewarded with a professional contract whilst fast bowler Tladi Bokako joins the Cape franchise from the Warriors.

One of the outstanding stars from last season, fast bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe - who was nominated for the CSA Domestic Newcomer of the Season - has been rewarded for his efforts with his first professional contract.

All-rounder Ferisco Adams has also been promoted to a full professional contract after his sterling performances when called upon by coach Ashwell Prince last season.

"I am excited about the squad because there is a mixture of youth and experience. Last season we were 1 bonus point behind the leaders after the penultimate Sunfoil Series match of the season and we hosted the semi-finals of the Momentum One Day Cup competition, while the elements played a part in the knockout phases of the RAM SLAM T20 Cup competition," said Ashwell Prince, coach of the Cobras.

"The team is not only in a rebuilding phase, but is there to compete and win trophies. And what makes this squad so good is its versatility, because 90% or more will be vying for spots in all three formats."

Prince said Wayne Parnell was not contracted again for the national team for 2018 and will therefore be available to the Cobras for the entire season. Together with JP Duminy (available for the white-ball formats), Dane Piedt, Dane Paterson, Rory Kleinveldt, Aviwe Mgijima and Pieter Malan, they provide an experienced core to the team.

Kleinveldt is also available in all three formats.

Cape Cobras squad for 2018/19:

Ferisco Adams, Hashim Amla (Proteas), David Bedingham, Tladi Bokako, JP Duminy (Proteas), Dayyaan Galiem, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Khomari, Rory Kleinveldt, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Vernon Philander (Proteas), Dane Piedt, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Source: Sport24