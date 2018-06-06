Nigeria: 22,000 Teachers to Write Computer Based Qualifying Exam

22,000 candidates, who had met the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria's (TRCN) conditions for registration, certification and licensing, are to write a Computer Based qualifying examination in the 2018 Batch A Teachers Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE).

In a press release signed by the Head, Press and Protocol of TRCN, Ojewuyi Olumuyiwa, the examination will begin from Thursday, June 7 and end by Saturday, June 9, 2018.

According to the statement, the council had received over 30,000 applications for the examination but about 8,000 applicants were turned down for insufficient credentials and some other technical reasons.

"Only those who succeeded at the screening processes were shortlisted for the examination. The examination will hold on Saturday, June, 9 2018 in all the states of the federation and FCT except in Bauchi, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano and Taraba states where the examination will hold from Thursday, June 7, to Friday, June 8, 2018.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of the council, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, who stated in the release that the numbers of applicants for the exams were impressive, and however added that it could be better as private schools were responding in bits.

" We are already working out modalities that would help us capture teachers at all levels of the country's education system for registration, certification and licensing," he said.

He added that the council has successfully trained some technical officers for the examination and that officers were ready for posting to examination centers across the states of the federation.

"In the same light, the TRCN will also be dispatching supervisors to each of the examination centers nationwide. Arrangements have further been concluded to ensure that examination is monitored by the stakeholders," the release said.