6 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria's Economy in an Emergency - PDP Scribe

By Chinonso Alozie

The secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-East region, Mr. Chijioke Ekwegh, yesterday, said that Nigeria's economy is in an emergency.

Ekwegh spoke in Owerri, adding that it was part of his appraisals of President Muhammadu Buhari's three years in office.

This is just as a group called Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, NIDO, led by Mr. Marcel Anyanwu, said they would be fully involved in the process of who becomes the next president of Nigeria by assessing candidates who have the best capacity to revive the economy of the country as well as their financial prudence.

According to Anyanwu, "Our action is not only motivated by patriotic sentiments as sons and daughters of the land, who genuinely want to see the country overcome her debilitating economic and political woes.

"We are also motivated by the need to ensure a guaranteed protection for our economic interests, which are being tossed around due to the economic lack of vision of the government."

In Ekwegh's opinion, "assessment of Buhari's three years in office is very simple but it comes with a feeling of regret. It is on record that former President Goodluck Jonathan handed over the biggest economy in Africa to his successor, President Muhammadu Buhari.But today, our economy is gasping for survival."

