5 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mentally Challenged Patient Falls to His Death At Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, Gauteng is investigating the death of a 38-year-old mentally challenged patient who fell from the building on Monday.

It is believed that the man broke burglar bars in the smoking area on the ground floor and ultimately fell to the lower ground level.

Paramedics failed to revive him and he was certified dead at 21:54.

The hospital's CEO Nomonde Mqhayi Mbambo said the circumstances of the man's death were still unknown and that preliminary investigations were under way.

"We are taken aback by this incident. It's the first of its kind. We have never had a case of a patient falling from our ward," Mbambo said.

The hospital is expected to provide counselling to the family, patients and staff who witnessed the incident.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Racist' Police Officer in Court On Crimen Injuria Charges

Police officer Captain JM Henrico made his first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.