South Africa: Mentally Challenged Patient Falls to His Death At Hospital

Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, Gauteng is investigating the death of a 38-year-old mentally challenged patient who fell from the building on Monday.

It is believed that the man broke burglar bars in the smoking area on the ground floor and ultimately fell to the lower ground level.

Paramedics failed to revive him and he was certified dead at 21:54.

The hospital's CEO Nomonde Mqhayi Mbambo said the circumstances of the man's death were still unknown and that preliminary investigations were under way.

"We are taken aback by this incident. It's the first of its kind. We have never had a case of a patient falling from our ward," Mbambo said.

The hospital is expected to provide counselling to the family, patients and staff who witnessed the incident.

Source: News24