Nigeria: Eagles Can Shock the World in Russia, Says Onyeka

A Lagos-based grassroots football promoter, Arthur Onyeka, has declared that a well motivated Super Eagles can rule the world in Russia.

Onyeka who is the financier of Arthur Great FC an amateur league side said he is not one of those who believe reaching the second round or even the semi final would be worth celebrating.

He said Eagles would go all out for the trophy if the players are well motivated by the federal government.

Onyeka commended the nation's soccer governing body, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for a fine build-up with quality friendlies played by the Super Eagles leading to Russia 2018.

"The nation's number one citizen met the players before they left for England. I want President Muhammadu Buhari to do a follow up by promising the players something special if they bring the Cup home. Let the federal government give the players the full assurance that they won't suffer for the rest of their lives if they get injured while playing for Nigeria.

"If the players get that kind of assurance, they will go all out and do the country proud. I don't think we should be gunning for anything less than the trophy. When Sebastian Broderick and his boys won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in China, nobody gave them the chance. Who says we can't do it at the senior level if the boys are well motivated?" Onyeka queried.