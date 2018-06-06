6 June 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria/Gambia: Super Falcons Will Not Under-Rate Gambia, Says Dennerby

Nigeria's Super Falcons will not under-rate their Gambia counterparts when the whistle goes for kick-off in their 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Independence Stadium in Bakau today.

Coach Thomas Dennerby has assured that the eight-time continental champions will field their full strength against the fellow West Africans, who eliminated Burkina Faso's senior girls to reach the final round of the qualifying race.

In the absence of Skipper Rita Chikwelu who will join the squad for the return leg in Lagos on Monday, the captain's armband may go to defender Onome Ebi.

The Falcons are loaded to the hilt with experienced goalkeeper Alaba Jonathan, defenders Faith Michael, Josephine Chukwunonye, Ebi and Ngozi Ebere, midfielders Ngozi Okobi, Halimat Ayinde and Francisca Ordega and forwards Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie and Anam Imo

among the contingent in Banjul.

The two teams will clash in the second and final leg of the qualifying series at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Monday 11th June.

THE 20 SUPER FALCONS IN GAMBIA

Osarenoma Igbinovia, Joy Jegede, Christy Ohiaeriaku, Amarachi

Okoronkwo, Tochukwu Oluehi, Glory Ogbonna, Josephine Chukwunonye,

Ngozi Ebere, Anam Imo, Alaba Jonathan, Esther Sunday, Onome Ebi, Faith

Michael, Halimat Ayinde, Ngozi Okobi, Chinaza Uchendu, Asisat Oshoala,

Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega, Christy Ucheibe

