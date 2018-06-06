South Africa: Cook Resigns As Highveld Lions Skipper

Stephen Cook , who has captained the Highveld Lions in the One-Day Cup and Sunfoil Series for the past three seasons, has resigned with immediate effect.

Whilst Cook will continue playing for the team, this has been a decision that he felt he needed to take after much consideration.

"It has been an absolute privilege to have lead the team for the past number for seasons. I believe that much has been achieved and that during this time, the team has grown significantly. I have been at the helm when we have also overcome significant obstacles and am proud of what we have achieved," commented Cook.

"With that being said, I believe that in a time of significant change, with a new era of the team dawning, it is the right time to step away from the position. I remain fully committed to the team, the new coach (Enoch Nkwe) and whoever replaces me as captain. I still believe that I have great value to give as a senior player and a leader, albeit without a title.

"I thank all the players, coaches, staff and management of the team for their support during my tenure and look forward to sharing in many more momentous occasions."

Chairman of the Highveld Lions, Dr Oupa Nkagisang, thanked Cook for his contribution.

"Stephen has lead this team from the heart and we are appreciative of the contribution that he has made. Stephen is a seasoned campaigner who brought value to the team and his long term association with the team will never go unnoticed," he said.

