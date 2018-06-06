5 June 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: BCP Holds Primaries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Botswana Congress Party
Botswana Congress Party supporters (file photo).
By Goratileone Kgwadu

Bobonong — Botswana Congress Party (BCP) will, on Saturday, hold primary elections to select candidates that will represent the party in the 2019 general elections.

In an interview, BCP Bobonong constituency branch chairperson, Mr Lemogang Obateng said preparations in the area were on track and that they had erected more than 10 polling stations across the constituency.

Mr Obateng said the primary elections would be held in 17 allocated constituencies.

He said the party was hoping for an error-free elections, but noted that the only hiccups they were facing were errors in the voters' roll since some names appeared twice while others did not correspond with national identity cards and some shared names with relatives they were named after.

Another challenge, he said, was that of names of people who had died, but still appeared in the voters roll.

He however, promised a clean voters' roll on the day of the elections since the challenges were being addressed.

He said Bobonong constituency for the first time, registered a large number of those wishing to contest for council wards largely because of failure by some representatives to deliver on their promises and mandate.

Dandane/Mabeleng ward, which is under the BCP, he said registered five candidates, Rasetimela, also under BCP registered two, another BCP ward Mabumahibidu registered three.

Lepokole/Borotsi, Masego, Moletemane and Molalatau wards have two contestants each, while Tsetsebye contestant is unopposed.

Mr Obateng said the party would not contest Motlhabaneng/Lentswelemoriti and Mathathane, but would be contested by Botswana Movement for Democracy.

For the parliamentary seat, he said long time runner, Mr Taolo Lucas was unopposed.

Mr Obateng expressed concern that only two women would be contesting.

BOPA

Botswana

Bafana and The Zebras Through to Plate Final

South Africa and Botswana will contest the Cosafa Cup Plate final on Friday, a repeat of the main Cup decider in 2016… Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.