5 June 2018

Botswana: Dumping of Waste At Ungazzetted Places Worrisome

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
By Goitsemodimo Williams

Tutume — Tutume Sub -district council chairperson Mr Ishmael Mokgethi has expressed concern over illegal dumping of waste across the sub district.

Addressing a full sub-council session onJune 4, councillor Mokgethi said they had noticed an unacceptable trend of dumping of waste at ungazzetted locations even in areas where waste bins had been provided.

He said this was a big challenge which has the potential of negatively affecting the environment and ultimately the health of the people. He therefore appealed to the communities to assess their daily activities which contributed to the production of waste and ultimately illegal dumping.

"If we do not take action to reduce waste, our waste disposal sites will be full in no time," he said.

He further said waste disposal sites should be the last resort for unavoidable solid waste and added that each individual should be responsible for what they produced, supplied, consumed and disposed of.

Meanwhile on other issues, Mr Mokgethi challenged his fellow councillors and management of the sub-council to introspect and decide on the kind of leadership they wanted for their institution in carrying out their mandate of serving the people.

He noted that during his recent visit to the villages across the sub district, there was an outcry from the village leadership regarding service delivery.

He highlighted that payments to suppliers and those engaged to undertake development works in sub-district were a major setback resulting in delayed completion of projects.

In addition, he highlighted that the account unit which prepared payments for people had been singled out as not serving people, with beneficiaries explaining that often where there were mistakes done by the unit on payments, the burden lay with the beneficiary to ensure such errors were corrected.

He therefore urged the staff of the sub-district to introspect on their mandate and ensure that they created a better life for all as per the government priorities.

