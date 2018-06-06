5 June 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Man, 18 Remanded for Alleged Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Eighteen-year-old Umarr Taib Kargbo has been remanded at the Male Correctional Centre for an alleged murder of his friend.

The accused was on Monday, 4th June, arraigned before Magistrate Santigie Bangura, presiding at the Siaka Stevens Street Magistrates' Court No.1 on one count of murder contrary to the Laws of Sierra Leone.

According to Police Assistant Superintendent Theresa M. Bangura, the accused person on Monday, 12th March, 2018 at Oneil Street in Freetown, allegedly murdered one Mohamed Kamara.

Prosecution witness, Alpha Kargbo, recognised the accused and recalled the day of the incident at around 6 p.m., when the deceased (Mohamed Kamara) passed through his veranda heading towards a borehole nearby.

The witness testified that he later saw the accused and the deceased fighting.

"I saw the accused person putting the neck of the deceased under his armpit and squeezing him tightly," he testified.

He further testified that he heard people shouting nearby, adding "I rushed to the scene and met a woman holding the accused and I supported her while another woman took the deceased to administer him first aid treatment. I tried talking to the deceased but he couldn't respond because he was hopeless, with blood flowing through his head and ears."

He said he called the deceased's father and informed him about the incident, while he reported the matter to the Central Police Division, before he rushed with the deceased to the Connaught hospital where he was admitted for a week, but died.

The accused was represented by A. M. Kamara. The matter was adjourned to Thursday, 7th June.

Sierra Leone

700 Carat Diamond Turns Stone-the True Story

The most trumpeted topical issue in Sierra Leone is the recently "found diamond" from the country's diamondiferous… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.