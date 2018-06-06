Sierra Leone: Man, 18 Remanded for Alleged Murder

Eighteen-year-old Umarr Taib Kargbo has been remanded at the Male Correctional Centre for an alleged murder of his friend.

The accused was on Monday, 4th June, arraigned before Magistrate Santigie Bangura, presiding at the Siaka Stevens Street Magistrates' Court No.1 on one count of murder contrary to the Laws of Sierra Leone.

According to Police Assistant Superintendent Theresa M. Bangura, the accused person on Monday, 12th March, 2018 at Oneil Street in Freetown, allegedly murdered one Mohamed Kamara.

Prosecution witness, Alpha Kargbo, recognised the accused and recalled the day of the incident at around 6 p.m., when the deceased (Mohamed Kamara) passed through his veranda heading towards a borehole nearby.

The witness testified that he later saw the accused and the deceased fighting.

"I saw the accused person putting the neck of the deceased under his armpit and squeezing him tightly," he testified.

He further testified that he heard people shouting nearby, adding "I rushed to the scene and met a woman holding the accused and I supported her while another woman took the deceased to administer him first aid treatment. I tried talking to the deceased but he couldn't respond because he was hopeless, with blood flowing through his head and ears."

He said he called the deceased's father and informed him about the incident, while he reported the matter to the Central Police Division, before he rushed with the deceased to the Connaught hospital where he was admitted for a week, but died.

The accused was represented by A. M. Kamara. The matter was adjourned to Thursday, 7th June.