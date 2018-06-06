6 June 2018

Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)

Africa: World Less Peaceful Than a Decade Ago, Global Index Shows

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(File photo).
By Lin Taylor

London — The world is less peaceful than a decade ago, mostly due to conflict in the Middle East and Africa that is costing the global economy trillions of dollars, an international index showed on Wednesday.

"There's been a gradual decline in peacefulness over the last decade," said Steve Killelea, head of the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), which is headquartered in Australia.

"The reason for this slow, gradual decline in peacefulness really comes back to the conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa, and the spillover effects into other areas," Killelea told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview.

Europe has faced a migrant crisis since 2015, following wars in Libya and Syria. More than 1 million people from Africa and the Middle East, as well as many from Afghanistan, have tried to reach the continent via Turkey or by sea.

By analysing data from think tanks, research institutes, government and universities, the IEP estimated that in 2017 violence cost the economy $14.8 trillion - nearly $2,000 a person.

If the least peaceful countries - such as Syria, South Sudan and Iraq - were as stable as the most peaceful - be it Iceland or New Zealand - that could add an extra $2,000 a head to their economies, IEP said in its annual Global Peace Index report.

"As you can see, peace is integrally locked in with economic wealth," said Killelea, who described the study as the only research that measures the economic impact of violence.

Europe was ranked as the most peaceful region in the world, while the Middle East and north Africa were the least peaceful.

The United Nations in May said the humanitarian crisis in Syria was worse this year than at any time before in the country's seven-year civil war.

In neighbouring Iraq, Islamic State poses a threat along the border with Syria, even though the country declared final victory last December over the militants, which overran a third of Iraq in 2014.

The sub-Saharan African region accounted for nearly half the 11.8 million people worldwide who were displaced within their countries by violence and conflict last year, according to a report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.

- Reporting by Lin Taylor @linnytayls, Editing by Lyndsay Griffiths

Africa

Half of Murdered Women Killed By 'Partners' - UN Deputy Chief

Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, has said that worldwide, almost one-in-two women murdered were killed by a… Read more »

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.