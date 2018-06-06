Liberia: Former Lawmakers to Protest, If...

Aggrieved former members of the 53rd National Legislature, the House of Representatives have written the plenary of the House of Representatives demanding their just benefits as former members of the National Legislature.

In their communication addressed to the 54th National Legislature, House of Representatives, the former lawmakers reminded their current colleagues to ensure they get what they called their 'legitimately owed salaries and benefits' which were promised to be finally settled as allocated in 2017/2018 National Budget.

According to them, they are constrained to issue yet another reminder due to lingering delays occasioned by a seeming nonchalant approach to the settlement of their due and legitimate entitlements.

"It is extremely disheartening for you, especially our former colleagues, who currently preside over the leadership of the 54th National Legislature to adopt a cold shoulder approach to the welfare concerns of your former colleagues. We believe very passionately that the best collection of legislators who can better seek our wellbeing is this group. Therefore, please act as anticipated because we are legally provided for in this fiscal year 2017/2018 National Budget that was further reaffirmed in the recast," the communication signed by the group's Secretary General, former Montserrado County electoral district#12 Representative Richmond Anderson and Grand Kru County electoral district two Representative Numene T. H. Bartekwa said.

They told their current colleagues that as former national leaders, they think the attitude and demeaning those who served the country is unacceptable and ignoble.

"We should all be reminded that one day each of us whether current or future national leaders will eventually become former. Hence, it is important to note that town trap has never been restricted to rat alone," they added.

Meanwhile, the former lawmakers have warned that as a consequence of their growing impatience with the unwarranted protracted delays, they have resolved that if nothing is done by June 15, 2018, they will stage a humble collective appearance in an executive session of plenary of the 54th on Tuesday June 19, 2018 in order to accentuate the urgency of their concerns.

After the reading in open session, the communication was sent to the leadership of the House of Representatives for further action.