Cameroon: Parliament - June Ordinary Session Begins Tomorrow

It will be the first ordinary session for Senators of the second legislative period and probably the last for Members of the National Assembly of the ninth legislative period.

All roads for Cameroon's Senators and Members of the National Assembly now lead to the nation's capital, Yaounde where the opening plenary sittings for the June 2018 ordinary session of Parliament will take place on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

According to the press release signed by the Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji, the opening plenary sitting in the Upper House of Parliament will take place at the Yaounde Conference Centre at 4:00 p.m.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril on his part in a release summoned MPs for the opening plenary sitting that will begin at 11: 00 a.m. at the National Assembly Ngoa-Ekelle Glass Palace.

The June 2018 ordinary session of Parliament is highly awaited both by Members of the National Assembly and Senators. Everything being equal, it will be the last session for Members of Parliament of the ninth legislative period of the National Assembly who were elected in the twin legislative and municipal elections of September 30, 2013 for a five-year term of office.

Their term of office effectively started on October 29, 2013 with the ordinary session as of right. The Electoral Code in its Section 148 (3) provides that, "All the seats in the National Assembly shall be renewed every five years.

Elections shall be held not later than 40 days to the expiry of the term of office of Members of Parliament." MPs will during the June ordinary session will be ascertained as to whether the legislative election will hold this year. This because in case of extension of their term of office, the text on that will be tabled for scrutiny and adoption.

Senators on their part will anxiously take part in the June 2018 ordinary session of Parliament, the first in the second legislative period which started after the election of Senators on March 25, 2018 and the appointment of 30 others by the President of the Republic on April 12, 2018.

The Senators, especially the new ones will begin taking part in the scrutiny of bills, oversight of government activities through question time plenary sittings and participate in activities of various parliamentary networks.

In all, both MPs and Senators during the June 2018 ordinary session will obviously receive bills, scrutinise and adopt them as there is no other specificity of the session.

One of the bills will likely be the ordinance on the modification of the Finance law for 2018 following a decree signed by the Head of State, President Paul Biya on June 4, 2018.

As the D-Day for the June ordinary session of Parliament approaches both Members of the National Assembly and Senators from the different political parties represented in the two Houses have been expressing their expectations.