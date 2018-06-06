Snag Bomaye of the legendary rap group YFT has dedicated his solo debut mixtape "Ndixville" to Ndirande Township, his home town.

Speaking to Nyasa Times on Tuesday, Snag Bomaye said the 10 track mixtape was inspired by real life events.

"The mixtape is inspired by my life story since I began my music journey in Ndirande. I decided to call it "Ndixville" in honour of the township I grew up," Snag Bomaye disclosed.

He added: "My vision is to inspire the youths that you can make your dreams come true no matter how long it takes and it's possible anywhere in the world. I want to take my music career on the international level where my music can be played all over the world."

Released under Until We Reach Entertainment (UWR), "Ndixville" has songs such as "Until We Reach", "Day by Day", "Part of Me" and "Ndixville".

Snag Bomaye started rapping in 1994 when he formed a rap group called YFT with his childhood friend, Refu.

YFT performed in various Rap & Ragga shows in the mid 1990s.

"We won a lot of Rap contests around Blantyre and we even won a Blantyre versus Lilongwe contest," said the rapper who is currently based in South Africa.

With YFT, Snag Bomaye first recorded a song in 1996 at Gomonda Music Enterprise.

The song "We All Duz It" enjoyed massive airplay on MBC and Power 101.