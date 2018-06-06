Namibia: Factory Closure Deals Witvlei Body Blow

Witvlei residents have to grapple with growing unemployment after the closure of the Leap Manufacturing clothing factory, one of the few that had provided them with a lifeline, early last month.

Before the garment factory closed, the Witvlei abattoir had ceased operations in December 2014, leaving 156 people jobless.

The garment factory, which supplied clothes for the My Republik and M&A, started operations in November 2015 before closing shop in early May 2018.

Leap Manufacturing is a subsidiary of Leap Holdings, owned by businesswoman Ally Angula, which provides jobs to 38 people from various regions.

Its closure underscores the fate of various Namibian companies which have succumbed under the difficult economic times the country is experiencing.

Angula confirmed the closure of the factory, but said funds had been raised to have it reopened.

"We are hopeful though that we should have finalised our fundraising efforts in order to commence operations again on 2 July 2018".

She added that the company had shut down for three weeks in January, but attributed this to an assessment of the workers' competency.

The problem started around April 2016 when sales decreased due to the economic downturn, and forced her to close the Swakopmund store in May last year.

The Namibian has established that the salaries of the workers - those who sew, wash, press and iron the new clothes - range between N$1 200 and N$8 000.

During a visit to the village last weekend, The Namibian spoke to five employees and three former workers.

Some complained that they received their salaries in bits and pieces between January and April. According to them, the factory also twice gave them a kilogramme of maize meal, cooking oil and dry fish each in lieu of salaries for April and May.

Although the workers claimed that they had been paid with food instead of cash, Angula said there is no worker who has not received their wages.

She said they had chosen to pay the workers ahead of their suppliers due to the lack of funds, but conceded that for April, the workers were only paid in part.

"All employees were last paid in part on 8 April 2018 (all cash in the company). We had been alerted since January 2018 that we were experiencing severe cash flow constraints," said Angula.

The factory also had to deal with a lack of skills, competencies and absenteeism, she added. On the other hand, the workers complained of being ill-treated, and working in an environment where they could not voice their concerns for fear of being fired.

Regarding the non-payment of salaries for April and May, the workers said they risk being kicked out of rooms for not paying rent, but Angula insisted that no employee was ever left stranded or unpaid.

She said she had made it clear in her monthly staff meetings that disgruntled workers can leave work until the cash flow problem improved.

"If any of them feels they can no longer work until we resolve our cash flow constraints, they are free to go home, and only return when we are appropriately funded," said Angula.

Some of the people who spoke to The Namibian said they had hoped to gain experience from working at the factory so that they could set up their own shops in future, while others just wanted to be able to support themselves and their families.

Angula said funding was required for their new brand called Trench, which supplies protective gear.

She said over the years, the company had acquired financing from friends to the tune of N$763 000, a N$11,5 million loan from Leap Holdings, and a Development Bank of Namibia investment of N$9,9 million. Of this, N$4,6 million was used for the retail store roll-out, and N$3,166 million was spent on equipment.