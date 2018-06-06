Liberia: VP Taylor Interacts With Kids At Keep

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has told children of the Kids Educational Engagement Project-KEEP, to continuously exhibit integrity and honesty at all times.

Madam Howard-Taylor, who was recently named as Literacy and Education Ambassador by ALFALIT Liberia, was welcomed by the kids to one of the reading rooms of KEEP.

The Kids according to a release from the office of the Vice President were excited to meet and listen attentively to the first Liberian female Vice President as she read a book on integrity.

The released said, the kids grilled Madam Howard-Taylor on various applications of integrity and honesty in their daily lives during her friendly engagements with them.

The move by the Vice President is in furtherance of President George Weah's agenda to prioritize Early Learning and adult illiteracy Programs in pre-schools and local communities.

The Kids Education Engagement Project (KEEP) is a local civil society organization with the objective of campaigning to promote accountability in Liberia's education sector.

The group is working with schools in three counties including Grand Gedeh, Gbarpolu and Montserrado in a bid to ensure greater accountability and transparency in the country's educational sector.