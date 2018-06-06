6 June 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Weah Congratulates Sweden On National and Flay Day Observance

President George Manneh Weah has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and People of Sweden on the festive occasion observing that country's National Day and Flag Day, on June 6, 2018.

In his message to His Majesty CARL XVI GUSTAF, King of Sweden and the Government and People of Sweden, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia, and in his own name, President Weah extended heartfelt wishes and expressed pleasure to note that relations between the two counties and peoples have seen unprecedented evolution in recent years, charactering the strong bond of friendship between their two countries.

The Liberian leader noted that the exponential progression in our relations has been reflective of the several bilateral partnership and cooperation effectuated by our respective governments in recent years.

President Weah said Swedish support for Liberian women's empowerment and youth developments are a few of very critical contributions of the Swedish government to Liberia.

He said Liberia will always remember, with gratitude, Sweden's contributions to the rehabilitation of the electricity grid at the mount Coffee hydro power plant in Liberia, which is now expanding energy access to communities and businesses in Monrovia and its environs, and has immensely uplifted the living standards of ordinary Liberians and the promotion of industrial development alike.

President Weah assured that Liberia shall continue to enrich collaboration in other areas, especially in upholding our shared values which is bonded by support for the respect for gender equality, human rights and dignity of all. He wished for His Majesty good health, and for the people of Sweden, economic growth and prosperity

