Liberia: LRA Honors EU Consultant

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) honors departing EU consultant Graham A. Main, for helping to drive the transformation and modernization of the Authority.

According to a press release, Mr. Main took assignment in Liberia over two years ago under an EU long-term technical assistance to the Customs Department at the LRA where he worked to strengthen Liberia's customs operations.

He was directly involved with providing mentorship and building an effective system, supporting meaningful activities aimed at transforming and modernizing customs clearance in the country.

During gowning and certification ceremonies at the LRA Headquarters in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba described Mr. Main as "a selfless person who was very firmed" in helping the Authority "build integrity and fight corruption" in the customs sector.

Speaking at the brief program attended by senior Customs officials, CG Tamba praised the departing consultant for remaining steadfast in ensuring the enforcement and application of essential laws amid challenges that came along.

"We say thank you, Mr. Main, for your immense contribution to the development of the Authority's Customs Department and the gains it continues to make," she noted.

Speaking earlier, Customs Commissioner Saa Samoi assured Mr. Main that his great contributions to the LRA's customs development will be kept alive.He said Mr. Main was "very tireless in helping the LRA to achieve its goals of boosting lawful revenue collection", and urged him to always keep Liberia in his heart.

In response, the honoree thanked the LRA for the honor and recognition, describing his stay at the LRA as "a perfect project".Mr. Main said he was proud of his role played in the development of Liberia's customs sector and praised LRA customs officials for the cordial working relationship during his stay in Liberia.