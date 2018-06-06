Guinea Bissau Condemns U.S. Blockade On Cuba

Guinea Bissau Ambassador to Cuba Abel Coelho has rejected the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States maintains against Cuba.

According to the Cuban Embassy in Monrovia, Liberia, Amb. Coelho says they have always have Cuba by their side in all the combats, adding that Africa will always be on the side of Cuba.

He notes that it is the head of African diplomatic corps on the island, recalling that the Cubans shed their blood in the struggles for the independence of African Nations and embraced that cause as theirs.

Amb. Coelho ratifies his rejection of the blockade and points out the resistance of the Cuban people to something he terms as unilateral measurement that has been imposed on Cuba for almost sixty years.

He conveys congratulations to the newly elected Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, for the confidence the people have placed in him to lead the destiny of the Caribbean country.

He says they are convinced that his leadership will continue along the path traced by the historical leaders of the Revolution, Fidel Castro and Raul Castro.

Meanwhile, the Council of the US city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, urged Congress and Donald Trump to lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

According to a dispatch from the Cuban Embassy in Liberia, since Trump got in power on January 20, 2017, the pressure of conservative forces opposed to the normalization of bilateral relations, that process has receded.

Early march 2018, the US Department of State announced that the reduction of personnel in its legation in the Cuban capital will be maintained, despite the calls of several groups to reverse the situation. The resolution, collectively approved by the 13 members of the council.