Liberia: EPS Agent's Suicide Under Probe

Well-placed sources at the elite presidential guard Executive Protection Service (EPS) have told this paper on condition of anonymity that investigation is ongoing surrounding the death of Special Agent Bobby N. Calphin which is said to be an alleged suicide.

Our sources said on Tuesday, 5 June that the late EPS Special Agent Calphin who was assigned with Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, was found hanging by a rope on 2 June at his residence on the A.B. Tolbert Road just before reaching the Effort Baptist Church in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

According to the EPS sources who spoke with this paper on anonymous basis, Special Agent Calphin had a note in his pocket containing a list of people that he said he was owing while he hung on a rope at his residence.

They officers did not say how much Mr. Calphin may have been owing those he listed on the paper, or how many people he was indebted to. Following the incident, the anonymous EPS sources say officers from the EPS were sent to the incident scene in Paynesville and the deceased was observed to be hanging not far from the ground.

According to the EPS sources, the Liberia National Police Homicide Division took over the matter and they are investigating circumstances surrounding the alleged death of Special Agent Calphin.

He was said to have a wife and children living with him at his compound on the A.B. Tolbert Road. When contacted Tuesday, 5 June with respect to the incident, Police Spokesman Moses Carter confirmed that there is an ongoing police investigation over circumstances surrounding the death of late EPS Officer Calphin.