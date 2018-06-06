6 June 2018

Eritrea: 8th National Youth Festival

Sawa — The National Union of Eritrean Youths and Students (NUEYS) indicated that the 8th National Youth Festival will be conducted from 13 to 15 July in Sawa under the theme "Youth: The Vigor of Sustainable Development".

The Coordinator of the festival, Mr. Robel Kebede, said that the event will take place in conjunction with the graduation of members of the 31st round and would feature innovation and creativity of the youth, the role of the Union over the past 40 years in organizing and nurturing the youth as well as their contribution in the struggle for independence, safeguarding national sovereignty and in the nation-building process.

Mr. Robel added that the festival will also feature popular campaigns, cultural and sports programs, seminars, exhibition and other activities relevant to issues of the youth.

He further indicated that a number of awards including the "Soira", "Sawa" and "Innovation and Creativity" will be handed to the youths who demonstrated excellence in their contribution towards the success of programs of the Union, in addition for outstanding role in innovation and creativity, besides to students who completed High School education abroad.

At the festival that is conducted for every two years, 20 thousand youths from inside the country and 1,500 others from the Diaspora will take part.

The three-day 8th Festival is expected to solidify unity among the youths from inside the country and the Diaspora in addition to sharing experience among one other.

