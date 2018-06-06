South Africa: Num Eskom Members Have Called Phakamani Hadebe and Jabu Mabuza to Vacate Their Positions At Eskom

press release

The National Union of Mine Workers (NUM) has called for Phakamani Hadebe and Jabu Mabuza to vacate their positions at Eskom. The NUM held its Eskom National Shop Stewards Council at Elijah Barayi Memorial Training College ( EBMTC) today in Midrand. The purpose of the meeting was amongst other things to prepare for the wage negotiations which will be taking place from tomorrow 6th to 8th June 2018 in Cedarwood Park. The National Shop Stewards Council is the meeting of all Shop Stewards from all the regions of the NUM across the country.

The meeting was disgusted by the reckless decisions taken by Eskom executives. It is crystal clear that Eskom is preparing for privatization. The decision to sell off part of the assets of Eskom is irresponsible and careless. This decision will result in workers losing their jobs in this already hostile economic environment.

Since the appointment of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Phakamani Hadebe we have observed a high level of arrogance from Eskom. On the first round of negotiation Eskom offered a 0% increase to the bargaining unit employees with a further 0% increase to the other allowances. He also told our negotiators that workers are not going to receive bonuses.

The national shop steward council resolved that Phakamani Hadebe and Jabu Mabuza must vacate their positions at Eskom as soon as yesterday. They are treating our members who are keeping the lights like machines.

The media is invited to attend and report on the second round of wage negotiations that will be happening at Cedarwood Park tomorrow starting at 9 am.