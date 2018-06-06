Zimbabwe: Electoral Reforms an Administrative, Not Parliamentary Issue, Says Chamisa

Photo: New Zimbabwe

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance supporters protest.

The electoral reforms being demanded by the MDC Alliance are not parliamentary but purely administrative issues which require political will by the government, a coalition principal has said.

Addressing thousands of party supporters at an Africa Unity Square protest demanding electoral reforms, MDC-T leader Nelson, Chamisa said Zanu PF, which has a two-thirds majority in parliament, had rushed an electoral law review with piecemeal changes.

Chamisa said elections would not be held on July 30 if the ten demands the alliance presented to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) were not met.

He added that Mnangagwa was aware that he would lose a free and fair election, even in former Zanu PF strongholds.

"We have already won the election and Mnangagwa knows that we will beat him in free and fair election, especially in rural areas because people have now awoken.

"We know there is a baboon which wants to reap where it did not sow. We are setting a trap for the baboon; we want reforms now because they are not parliamentary but administrative and require political will to resolve such issues."

He said the MDC Alliance would keep the pressure on the Mnangagwa administration to institute reforms before July 30, adding the grouping of opposition political parties would soon be calling for another demonstration.

Among other things, the Alliance is demanding an independent audit of the voters roll to ensure there are no ghost voters.

"We also said we should audit the 5.2 million people who registered to vote to see if they are genuine people and not ghosts," said Chamisa.

"We need an independent audit of the BVR registration and if I lose fairly, I should be able to congratulate the winner; but I know that I can't congratulate myself so Mnangagwa must congratulate me."

The MDC Alliance presidential candidate said all political parties should know who would be printing the ballot paper, where it would be printed and how it would be printed.

Other demands include withdrawal of soldiers from villages, free access to public media and the re-composition of the ZEC secretariat.