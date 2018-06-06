Photo: New Zimbabwe

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance supporters protest.

MDC Alliance co-principal Agrippa Mutambara says coalition leaders would discourage Nelson Chamisa from repeating a Morgan Tsvangirai act of fleeing the country after winning next month's Presidential election.

Chamisa is the MDC Alliance presidential candidate; he is seen as having the most realistic chance of defeating President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the July 30 election.

The last time a Zanu PF incumbent was defeated in an election was back in 2008 when then President Robert Mugabe lost to his bitter rival Tsvangirai but muscled his way back through a violent run-off election from which the now late opposition leader later pulled out.

Tsvangirai was later forced to skip the country for neighbouring Botswana claiming a plot to assassinate him by the military backed Mugabe regime.

His absence from the country left his followers without any leadership as Zanu PF went on to wage retribution against villagers in rural Mashonaland provinces for voting their leader out.

Tsvangirai, who claimed his exit was meant to get space outside in order to launch a diplomatic offensive against Mugabe, was blamed for abandoning his greatest opportunity to elbow his besieged rival out of power while bolstered by his electoral triumph.

The country's military is feared could return to torpedo a Chamisa take-over in the event of the young opposition leader's electoral victory next month.