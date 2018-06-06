6 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Blow to Red Cross Staff As They Run to Rescue of Flysax Plane

Photo: Waikwa Mana/The Nation
KWS officials in Njabini wait for the weather to clear before they embark on search and rescue mission for the missing aircraft.
By Waikwa Maina

Three Kenya Red Cross staff are fighting for their lives in hospital after their vehicle crashed as they headed to Njambini area in Kinangop to help with the search of the missing FlySax plane.

The three patients in critical conditions at the Nakuru General Hospital were with eight others when their vehicle collided head-on with a lorry at Kariamu area near Ol Kalou town.

The hospital's medical superintendent Samuel Mwaura on Wednesday told the Nation that one of the patients suffered spinal cord injuries and requires specialised care.

Another staff sustained a fractured leg while the other survived the morning crash serious head injures.

The other eight patients suffered soft-tissue injuries and were treated at the JM Memorial Hospital.

More follows.

