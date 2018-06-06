Zimbabwe: Mangezi Launches Beauty Products

Enterprising UK-based Zimbabwean entrepreneur Loveness Mangezi has launched a collection of luxurious sensual products for both women and men.

The luxurious collection which offers scented candles, bath salts, massage oils and reed diffusers was launched last week at a glamorous event in Central London with the likes of Olinda Chapel and Ivy Mango present to support it.

"I created this collection to help enhance uniqueness, promote self-love and encourage both men and women to take care of themselves. I also wanted to introduce fun and pleasure in the day-to-day life. I guarantee a 100 percent turn around to everyone who will use these products," said Mangezi.

"Unlike mass brands, I am well aware that my luxury brand is not meant to please everyone but those customers whose beliefs align with my own. The high end stores that I am in the process of carefully picking for distribution have a similar mission to mine. I am still in the thick of decision making and need to make sure I make the right choices for my luxury sensual collection distribution," said Mangezi.

Launched for now are the Zen and Orange flavoured products running under the slogan "relax and enjoy your sensual haven"

"If you are not feeling most beautiful or handsome, confident, powerful, loved, refreshed and worthy, your transformation awaits. This is a satisfying and luxurious blend of divine fresh scents infused to give you a mind-blowing experience," said Mangezi.

She said she is already working on a winter collection that will have different scents and will be released in time for Christmas.

Mangezi is also the author of her upcoming memoir titled "Much from the Losses", a strategy on purpose awakening and unleashing sensuality to be released later this year.