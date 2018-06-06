President Mnangagwa will on Friday tour the Cold Storage Company's Masvingo plant and Mashava Mine ahead of plans to reopen the two firms, a development expected to breathe life into the province's economy.

After touring the CSC plant in the Masvingo industrial area and Mashava asbestos mine, about 40km west of the country's oldest town, President Mnangagwa will cap his visit by addressing a Zanu-PF campaign rally at Mucheke Stadium.

The CSC plant used to be the single largest employer in Masvingo city with in excess of 4 000 permanent and contract workers, before it ceased operations years ago.

Mashava Mine also stopped operations after its parent company, Shabanie-Mashava Mines, plunged into problems, forcing Government to put the asbestos miner under judicial management.

Government, under the new dispensation, has been working round the clock to make sure Mashava Mine and the Masvingo CSC plant resume operations under the current drive to turn Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira yesterday said President Mnangagwa's tour of the CSC plant and Mashava Mine would be a precursor to their revival.

He said Government had secured investors to reopen the CSC plant in Masvingo City and also to enable Mashava Mine to resume operations.

"His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa, will be here in Masvingo on Friday where he will tour Mashava asbestos mine and the CSC plant in the city before addressing a star rally at Mucheke Stadium," he said.

"The tour of Mashava Mine and the CSC plant will mark the revival of the two firms that have been closed for a very long time. We expect key announcements to be made with regards to reopening of the two companies that are very critical in the economic matrix of Masvingo, particularly in terms of job creation."

Cde Chadzamira said the reopening of the CSC plant and Mashava Mine would stimulate economic growth in the province.

Mashava Mine is undergoing de-watering after shafts flooded.

Preliminary indications are that the mine could resume full production in January next year.