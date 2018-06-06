6 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ED to Tour Csc, Mashava Mine

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Maponga

President Mnangagwa will on Friday tour the Cold Storage Company's Masvingo plant and Mashava Mine ahead of plans to reopen the two firms, a development expected to breathe life into the province's economy.

After touring the CSC plant in the Masvingo industrial area and Mashava asbestos mine, about 40km west of the country's oldest town, President Mnangagwa will cap his visit by addressing a Zanu-PF campaign rally at Mucheke Stadium.

The CSC plant used to be the single largest employer in Masvingo city with in excess of 4 000 permanent and contract workers, before it ceased operations years ago.

Mashava Mine also stopped operations after its parent company, Shabanie-Mashava Mines, plunged into problems, forcing Government to put the asbestos miner under judicial management.

Government, under the new dispensation, has been working round the clock to make sure Mashava Mine and the Masvingo CSC plant resume operations under the current drive to turn Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira yesterday said President Mnangagwa's tour of the CSC plant and Mashava Mine would be a precursor to their revival.

He said Government had secured investors to reopen the CSC plant in Masvingo City and also to enable Mashava Mine to resume operations.

"His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa, will be here in Masvingo on Friday where he will tour Mashava asbestos mine and the CSC plant in the city before addressing a star rally at Mucheke Stadium," he said.

"The tour of Mashava Mine and the CSC plant will mark the revival of the two firms that have been closed for a very long time. We expect key announcements to be made with regards to reopening of the two companies that are very critical in the economic matrix of Masvingo, particularly in terms of job creation."

Cde Chadzamira said the reopening of the CSC plant and Mashava Mine would stimulate economic growth in the province.

Mashava Mine is undergoing de-watering after shafts flooded.

Preliminary indications are that the mine could resume full production in January next year.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe-Backed Party Endorses Opposition Leader Chamisa

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa vowed to meet South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.