Zimbabwe: 'No Special Plans for Ngezi'

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza says his defending Premiership champions have no special plans for rivals and joint log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars when the duo clash at Baobab on Saturday.

The two platinum miners have literally turned this year's campaign into a two-horse race after opening a nine-point gap between themselves and third-placed Highlanders.

Ngezi Platinum lost for the first time this season away to Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

Despite the burden of expectations placed on either side, Mapeza says he has no special plan for Tonderai Ndiraya's men.

"We are not going to change the way we train, we are not going to change the way we approach games, (and) we are not going to change the way we play.

"We will apply the same approach, you see, it is just another game of football and we go there with a positive mind and see what happens at the end of the day," said Mapeza.

He said his charges are already under pressure but says it has always been the case for his men.

"Football has pressure, it is a pressure game and wherever you go there will always be pressure.

"I think for us we have positive pressure, we are at the top, unlike the pressure you get when you are bottom of the log," said Mapeza.

The two teams are tied on 38 points at the top of the table going into this penultimate match before the mid-season break.

Ngezi Platinum will be without top-scorer Terrence Dzvukamanja who is away in South Africa with the Warriors and the trio of goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, Clive Augusto and Xolani Moyo who are suspended for the big one.

FC Platinum will have to do without defenders Jameson Mukombwe and Kelvin Moyo who are in South Africa with Warriors.

Fixtures

Saturday: Nichrut v Triangle United (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Herentals (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Harare City (Nyamhunga), CAPS United v Bulawayo City (NSS), Ngezi Platinum Stars v FC Platinum (Baobab).

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Dynamos (Vengere), Shabanie Mine v Black Rhinos (Maglas), Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Yadah v Chapungu (NSS).