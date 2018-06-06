Zimbabwe: President to Visit Sable Chemicals

President Mnangagwa will today visit the country's largest fertiliser producer, Sable Chemicals, as the new Government administration takes major steps to revive the country's major industries.

President Mnangagwa has been touring various key industries countrywide as the new administration continues to clinch investment deals, as well as attract new investors.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF members of the Midlands provincial leadership said they were ready to welcome the President as they looked forward to an improved production at Sable Chemicals.

"We are very happy that the President is walking the talk in prioritising the revival of industries and we are happy to have His Excellency tomorrow (today) as he tours Sable Chemicals on the outskirts of Kwekwe," said Cde Cornelius Mpereri, Zanu-PF Midlands provincial spokesperson.

Provincial chairman Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube hailed President's commitment to making the country's industries tick again.

He described President Mnangagwa as a man of action.