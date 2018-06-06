Zimbabwe: PSL Golden Boot Race Promises Fireworks

THE race for this year's Castle Lager Golden Boot promises to be an intriguing one with Ngezi Platinum forward Terrence Dzvukamanja currently ruling the roost with eight goals.

Dzvukamanja, who has scored eight goals to date, is likely to miss two games as he is currently away on national team duty in South Africa for the COSAFA tournament.

In his absence, one of his closest rivals John Zhuwawu took advantage to close the gap between them when he converted a penalty in the 1-2 defeat to Mutare City to take his tally to seven goals.

Shabanie Mine's David Temwanjira also sits on seven goals.

Dzvukamanja has scored eight goals, having started in 11 games out of his 13 appearances.

He also has three assists.

The tall striker scored, who scored a brace against Bulawayo City, was also on target against Highlanders, CAPS United, Yadah, Harare City, Shabanie and Nichrut.

It appears it might be a good season for the in-form 24-year-old striker, who scored nine goals last season, a feat he is about to surpass before the league even reaches the halfway mark.

Ironically, Ngezi Platinum Stars lost their first game last weekend at the same time the striker was playing for the national team in Polokwane.

He is set to miss another match this weekend when Tonderai Ndiraya's troops host FC Platinum in a big encounter at Baobab.

Triangle forward Lameck Nhamo's six goals is also one of the reasons Taurai Mangwiro's men are doing well.

Reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere, who had nine goals last season, has since scored five goals for the champions FC Platinum.

Black Rhinos forward Lot Chiunga, who last season was the second leading scorer, appears to be having a quite season.

Chiunga had 12 goals together with former Dynamos forward Christian Epoupa Ntouba in a race that was won by Dominic Chungwa with 17 goals.

Chiunga has managed four goals so far, while Chungwa and Epoupa have left the domestic league.