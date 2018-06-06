6 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria Vs Czech - Ndidi to Start in Super Eagles' Final Pre-World Cup Friendly

Photo: Premium Times
Wilfred Ndidi.
By Solomon Fowowe

After the loss to England, the Super Eagles play their final friendly against Czech Republic at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium, Austria.

The match over the weekend at the Wembley Stadium revealed major problems that Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr will hope to have solved when they face the Czechs today.

Czech didn't qualify for the World Cup in Russia after they finished third behind Germany and Northern Ireland in their World Cup qualifying group.

Karel Jarolim could parade AS Roma's Patrick Schick in their line up after he played in the side's 4-0 loss to Australia in their last week.

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is set to feature in the match against the Czechs after he missed the game against England.

John Ogu, who was impressive when he came on at halftime, is also set to start in place of Ogenyi Onazi at the base of the midfield.

The match starts at 2 p.m.

Nigeria will play their opening group game against Croatia on June 16 at Kaliningrad.

Possible Nigeria XI vs Czech Republic: Uzoho Shehu, Ekong, Balogun, Idowu Ogu, Mikel, Ndidi Moses, Ighalo, Iwobi

