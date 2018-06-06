Photo: The Herald

President Peter Mutharika (file photo).

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday implored Malawians to grant him another five-year term of office, promising to develop Malawi to the levels of Europe once re-elected next year for what would be his second and mandatory last term.

Mutharika said this on Tuesday when he addressed a developmental rally at Makuwa Community Day Secondary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority Ntchema in Chiradzulu.

He said in his second term he would use it to consolidate economic and infrastructure gains.

"If you vote me back in office, I will give you development which you have never seen before, I will develop Malawi to the levels of Europe," he told the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters.

Malawi is currently facing sluggish economy with high cost of living and the opposition accuse him of tolerating high levels of corruption and nepotism.

Mutharika on Tuesday fought the political battle on two fronts; attacking "rebels" in his own partly shadowly led by vice president Saulos Chilama and discrediting Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The 79-year leader challenged he would crash Chilima, 45, if he decides to stand against him at party convention.

Turning to the MCP, he said the party will never return to power after its 31 year rule.

"You will never rule this country again. You are not fit to rule this country again. You killed a lot of people, you arbitrary arrested the people," he said.

Peter and his late brother Bingu fled Malawi because of former president Kamuzu Banda iron fist.

Mutharika reiterated his government's commitment to continue improving people's living conditions by initiating various programmes on socio - economic development.

He said DPP administration would continue with the Social Cash Transfer Scheme and the Decent and Affordable Housing Programme popularly known as Malata and Cement as one way of improving living conditions of people in rural areas.

"But I am surprised that some people in the opposition are against the idea of government implementing the programme - which to me is just out of malice meant to frustrate government in its efforts of improving people's living conditions," Mutharika said.

"Most of the people opposing the Malata and Cement programme are living in very comfortable houses in Lilongwe and elsewhere and then you tend wonder when they oppose government in its attempt to provide people with basic things in life like decent housing," he added.

On this note, Mutharika emphasized that his administration would continue to spread development projects across the country from Chitipa to Nsanje regardless of political affiliations, pointing out that infrastructure in the area of roads, bridges and health facilities would be prioritized.

"We will continue to initiate development projects in the area of roads, bridges and hospitals. For four years, we have managed to do what others failed to do in 31 years," he said, adding that there was need for people to continue rendering government the necessary support for its development aspirations to be realized.

Traditional Authority Ntchema also commended government for initiating numerous development programmes in the area, citing the upgrading of Chiradzulu - Chiringa Road, construction of Thumbwe and Ida Chilembwe Community Technical Colleges and Milepa Rural Hospital.

However, T/A Ntchema asked government to consider providing the youth with some soft loans to enable them engage in different economic activities aimed at improving their lives to become self - reliant.

He also asked government to engage farmers in winter irrigation farming as one way of averting hunger since farmers in the area did not realize enough yield due to dry spells and an outbreak of fall army worm in this year's growing season.

Earlier in the day, the president went on a whistle stop tour through Mathambi and Migowi Trading Centres in Mulanje and Phalombe respectively before inspecting the construction of Zomba - Jali - Chitakale Road and Phalombe District Hospital.